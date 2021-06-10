Seedify.fund One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004599 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00175716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00199412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.01285497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.06 or 1.00358426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

