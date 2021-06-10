Seele-N Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $2.00 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

