Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $4.41 million and $2.34 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00864855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.82 or 0.08504759 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars.

