Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.18% of Seer worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

