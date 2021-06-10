Sei Investments Co. Acquires 430,789 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 430,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Boston Scientific worth $188,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,833.9% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 16,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,326,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,930,000 after buying an additional 116,928 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.45. 56,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,073. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 423.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

