Sei Investments Co. Acquires 67,499 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Netflix worth $216,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.45 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

