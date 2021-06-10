Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,855 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $79,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 39,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,959 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.21. 16,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,403. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

