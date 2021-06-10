Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,917 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $95,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 219,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The company has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.