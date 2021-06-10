Sei Investments Co. Has $114.21 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $114,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $8,004,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow stock traded up $17.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.87 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.09. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

