Sei Investments Co. Has $156.60 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 135.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,086 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of The Charles Schwab worth $156,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 248,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,905. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $99,208,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

