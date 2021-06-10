Sei Investments Co. Has $255.64 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,897 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $255,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,343. The firm has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.37 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.