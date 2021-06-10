Sei Investments Co. Has $79.90 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Align Technology worth $79,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 143,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 511.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock traded up $12.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $598.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.47. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.24 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

