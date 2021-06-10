Sei Investments Co. Has $92.65 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $92,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.54. 53,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

