Sei Investments Co. Purchases 43,998 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $82,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.33.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
