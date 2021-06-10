Sei Investments Co. Purchases 43,998 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $82,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

