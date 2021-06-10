Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,920 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $204,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 64,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

