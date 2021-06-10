Sei Investments Co. Sells 282,222 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 282,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $68,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.14. 405,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,498,684. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

