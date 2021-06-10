Sei Investments Co. Sells 374,115 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 280,076 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 825,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $361.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

