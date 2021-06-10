Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,885 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.67. 105,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $438.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

