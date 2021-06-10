Sei Investments Co. Sells 55,907 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,907 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $70,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

PACB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 54,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,968. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.