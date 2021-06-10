Sei Investments Co. Sells 59,387 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,387 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $91,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 230,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.