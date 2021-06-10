Sei Investments Co. Sells 63,611 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 63,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $133,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

