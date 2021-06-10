Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,746 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,411.40. 37,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,301.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

