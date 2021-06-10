Sei Investments Co. Sells 68,648 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,648 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $225,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.94. 30,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,643. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $164.51 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

