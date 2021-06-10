Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 561,521 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $299,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

