Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,600. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELB stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

