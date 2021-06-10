Sempra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,371 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 671 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

SRE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,986. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 335,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

