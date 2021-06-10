Serum (SRM) Price Tops $4.23

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $211.29 million and approximately $53.15 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00011489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00841661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.09 or 0.08368256 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.