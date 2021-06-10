ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up to $464.71

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $464.71, but opened at $477.20. ServiceNow shares last traded at $484.00, with a volume of 10,186 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.09. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,555,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

