ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $695.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $464.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.61, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.09. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $372.87 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

