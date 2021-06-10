Sessia Market Cap Reaches $438,404.07 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market cap of $438,404.07 and $24,045.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sessia has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,061,138 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

