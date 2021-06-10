SHAKE (SHAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One SHAKE coin can now be bought for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular exchanges. SHAKE has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHAKE has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00179670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00198762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.01294159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,002.25 or 0.99657811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app . SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

