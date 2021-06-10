Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)’s stock price rose 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

