Shard Price Tops $0.25 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $13,884.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

