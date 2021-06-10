SharedStake (SGT) Price Tops $2.92 on Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00007940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $438,066.62 and $93,760.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00184426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00200651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.17 or 0.01283832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.77 or 1.00006365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

