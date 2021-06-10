Sharpay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,496.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Sharpay has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Sharpay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharpay has a market capitalization of $459,940.29 and approximately $2,496.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00199982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01326839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,695.99 or 1.00053238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sharpay Coin Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

