Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $829,415.56 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $829,415.56 and $1.72 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00009763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00187620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00202405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.01287452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.59 or 1.00358540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

