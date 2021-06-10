Shift Technologies (SFT) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Shift Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 4.08, meaning that their average stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.2% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shift Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Shift Technologies Competitors 205 1089 1338 46 2.46

Shift Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.07%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million -$59.15 million -2.01 Shift Technologies Competitors $6.49 billion $175.08 million 4.91

Shift Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -85.70% -42.00% Shift Technologies Competitors 3.54% 134.64% 5.39%

Summary

Shift Technologies competitors beat Shift Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

