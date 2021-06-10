Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $94.56

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.56, but opened at $91.50. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $93.76, with a volume of 4,190 shares trading hands.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $350,064,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.