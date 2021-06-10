ShipChain Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. ShipChain has a market cap of $950,261.02 and $1,102.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00866124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.24 or 0.08511047 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

