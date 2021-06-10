Shivom (OMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00837474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.70 or 0.08361061 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

