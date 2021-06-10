Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.64% of Shutterstock worth $313,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Shutterstock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shutterstock news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,818 shares of company stock worth $21,462,824 over the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

