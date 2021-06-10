SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,169 shares during the quarter. SIFCO Industries makes up about 2.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 6.52% of SIFCO Industries worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,495. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

