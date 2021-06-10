SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). 467,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 458,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.58. The stock has a market cap of £246.29 million and a P/E ratio of 36.67.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.