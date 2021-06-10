Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

SIG stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

