Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.74

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 24441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

