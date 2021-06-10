Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.58. 7,588,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,931. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.