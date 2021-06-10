Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Analysts at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.29 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.54% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Silverton Metals Corp. (TSXV: SVTN / OTC: SVTNF) Brand New Silver Player With Multiple Catalysts – Initiating Coverage ” and dated June 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Shares of CVE SVTN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.67. 91,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,277. Silverton Metals has a one year low of C$0.59 and a one year high of C$1.00.

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

