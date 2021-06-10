Simon Property Group (SPG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Simon Property Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Simon Property Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

5/18/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $97.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

4/16/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

