Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309 in the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SLP opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
