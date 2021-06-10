Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309 in the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

