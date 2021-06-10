Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $113.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

SIOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

